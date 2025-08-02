Co Tyrone teenager found with a bag of cannabis in his sock fined £150

A Co Tyrone teenager found with a small bag of cannabis in his sock, was fined £150 with a £15 offender’s levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Nineteen-year-old Jordon Wright from Empire Avenue in Dungannon, admitted unlawfully possessing the drug on January 6.

The court heard at 1.47pm, police attended an address in Dungannon and arrested the defendant.

Prosecuting counsel said Wright was later searched and police located a small bag, containing three grams of cannabis, in his sock.

The lawyer said the defendant made a no comment interview, and he has a record.

A defence lawyer stressed cannabis was for personal use. He explained that Wright believe it gave him assistance with his mental health as he suffered with anxiety.

The lawyer said the defendant lives with his mother and older sister.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told Wright it was his second time in court and to “get a grip of himself".