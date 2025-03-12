Co Tyrone teenager who panicked at scene of crash, loses licence for three months

A Co Tyrone teenager has lost his licence for three months arising out of a one-vehicle collision.

Frankie Faloon, aged 18, from Torrent View, Donaghmore, was also fined a total of £400 with a £15 offender’s levy for having no insurance, failing to stop, failing to remain and failing to report a damage-only accident at Gortnaglush Road, Dungannon, on December 5.

Prosecuting counsel said the injured party reported the crash to police at 7pm.

She said a car had crashed into a post and a tractor had come to pick up the damaged car.

Counsel said Faloon later told police he was taking his friend’s car for a test drive and he had been with him prior to the accident.

The court heard the friend was fined and disqualified at a previous court for permitting no insurance.

A defence solicitor said Faloon is an apprentice electrician and had been taking the car with his friend, to a yard to break it up for parts. He said he lost control of the vehicle and had panicked and left the scene.

The solicitor said his mother relied heavily on the defendant to drive her to hospital appointments.

He stressed that the damaged post had been fixed.

The solicitor handed in a number of character references to the court, and pleaded for leniency.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare remarked that the defendant had attempted to cover up his involvement. He told him that part of being a driver and an adult was to take responsibly for your mistakes.

Mr O’Hare added that he also took into account that this was the defendant’s first time before the court.