Dungannon Courthouse | Google

A district judge has ordered a pre-sentence report in the case of a Co Tyrone woman charged with assaulting three police officers and disorderly behaviour.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tiffany Black, aged 26, from Sycamore Hill, Dungannon, had intended to contest the charges which arose out of an incident at Sycamore Drive in the town on November 23 last year.

However, a defence lawyer told the local magistrates court that the defendant now wished to enter a plea to all matters before the court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that it was assaults on police in the course of duty when they came to her address.

Mr Rafferty said they were serious matters and the custodial threshold had been passed.

He said that a short pre-sentence report was required as there was risk of custody.

Adourning the case until July 18, the judge told Black not to miss any appointments with the Probation Service.