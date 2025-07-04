Co Tyrone woman accused of assaulting police and disorderly behaviour
Tiffany Black, aged 26, from Sycamore Hill, Dungannon, had intended to contest the charges which arose out of an incident at Sycamore Drive in the town on November 23 last year.
However, a defence lawyer told the local magistrates court that the defendant now wished to enter a plea to all matters before the court
District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that it was assaults on police in the course of duty when they came to her address.
Mr Rafferty said they were serious matters and the custodial threshold had been passed.
He said that a short pre-sentence report was required as there was risk of custody.
Adourning the case until July 18, the judge told Black not to miss any appointments with the Probation Service.