Co Tyrone woman sleeping in driver's seat of car was found to be over the limit
Joanne Montague-Aspin. aged 52, from Empire Avenue, Dungannon, was also fined £300 with a £15 offender’s levy for being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol in breath.
The court heard police on June 22 at approximately 4.15am, police found the defendant slumped in the driving seat of a car parked on the footpath outside a house at Drumglass Way, Dungannon.
Prosecuting counsel said, on speaking to the defendant, officers could smell intoxicating liquor and noted her eyes were glazed. She failed a preliminary specimen and was taken to Dungannon custody, where an evidential reading of 59 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath was obtained. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.
A defence lawyer who handed in character references to the court, pleaded with the court not to impose a disqualification.