Coalisland health care worker, caught speeding on the M1 near Portadown, narrowly escapes driving ban

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 16:57 BST
Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.
A healthcare worker, caught speeding on the M1, has narrowly escaped a driving ban.

Kaitlin Reese Hill, aged 23, from Loughview Gardens, Coalisland, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with speeding and failing to produce her driving licence.

The court heard that on July 3 last year police were conducting speed checks on the M1 near the Birches when a Volkswagen Golf was observed travelling at 91mph.

The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice but she failed to pay the fine or surrender her driving licence.

Hill’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny said his client is a health care assistant. She “had no reason at all and no excuse” to be driving that fast.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “This is not a case for disqualification, especially in relation to her employment.”

He fined her £125 plus the £15 Offender Levy and four penalty points for the speeding charge and a £100 fine for failing to produce her licence.

