Coalisland man 'overlooked' paying for cocktails, a bottle of champagne and a toothbrush he put in a rucksack in Sainsbury's

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
A man observed by store staff in Sainsbury's putting items into a rucksack and attempting to leave without paying, was fined £100 with a £15 offender’s levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Glenn Campbell, aged 42, from Torrent Close in Coalisland, pleaded guilty to stealing three cocktails, one bottle of champagne, a toothbrush and a ring to the value of £33.75 belonging to Sainsburys, on July 11.

Most Popular
placeholder image
Read More
Northern Ireland Civil Service launches new recruitment drive to fill 500 positi...

Prosecuting counsel said Campbell made no attempt to pay for the items at the till and was stopped by staff as he passed the security area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Dungannon Courthouse | Googleplaceholder image
Dungannon Courthouse | Google

The lawyer said Campbell told police he intended to pay for the items but overlooked it as he had too much drink taken.

A defence lawyer said Campbell apologised for the offence. He said the defendant lived alone and abused alcohol.

The court heard the items were fit for resale.

District Judge Francis Rafferty told Campbell “drink is clearly an issue” and he would need to be careful when intoxicated.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice