A Co Tyrone man who attacked and kicked a neighbour in the head, was given a nine-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Nathan Quinn, aged 28, whose address was given on court papers as Glen Road, Coalisland, was also ordered pay £1,000 compensation to the victim.

Quinn admitted charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, and criminal damage of a mobile phone on May 8 last year.

District Judge Barney McElholm told Quinn that this was his last chance and if he came before the court again for committing violence he would go to jail.

Mr McElholm also ordered him to pay £250 towards the cost of the damaged mobile phone, which he said had been stamped on by Quinn.

Prosecuting counsel said the complainant reported that the defendant had “threw himself into her car” and when she stopped began throwing items from the vehicle.

When she got out of the vehicle he threw her against a fence and she lost consciousness, said the lawyer.

He said when she came round the defendant kicked her in the head, but the injured party managed to get into her car and drive away.

Counsel said police later apprehended Quinn and took him to Dungannon custody, where he denied the allegations despite being shown CCTV footage of the incident.

A defence lawyer said was a serious incident and it was accepted that the custodial level has been passed.

He said at the time Quinn had been in a relationship in Belfast which had ended and he resorted to drinking to deal with it.

Counsel said the defendant does not seek to minimize his behaviour and the pre-sentence report notes that he is of medium likelihood of reoffending.

He explained that he was now in another relationship and the couple were expecting their first child.

The lawyer said Quinn had a good job and wage and pleaded with the court to give him a chance to make a life for himself.

Judge McElholm put in place a five-year restraining order and told Quinn he should "consider himself very lucky”.