Are you fit for it? Lough Neagh Rescue organises information event at Eurospar in Lurgan to help recruit new members

By Carmel Robinson
Published 26th Sep 2025, 11:34 BST
Ever fancied joining a vibrant and energetic rescue service which helps save people’s lives?

Lough Neagh Rescue has organised a special event to meet the crew and share information on what they do.

-

placeholder image
Read More
Firefighters called twice within hours to fires at Craigavon Lakes as arsonists ...
Lough Neagh Rescue is recruiting with special Information Day at Eurospar on Gilpinstown Road, Lurgan, Co Armagh.placeholder image
Lough Neagh Rescue is recruiting with special Information Day at Eurospar on Gilpinstown Road, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

-

The Information Day is this Saturday, 27th September, at Europsar on the Gilpinstown Road (near Lurgan) as part of the Lough Neagh Rescue recruitment drive for new lifeboat volunteers!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Where: Eurospar, Gilpinstown Road (near Lurgan)
  • When: 10:00am – 4:00pm

Ever wondered what it’s like to be part of a lifesaving team? This is your chance to:

  • Meet the crew
  • Learn what’s involved in volunteering
  • See their equipment up close
  • Ask questions and hear real stories from the front line

“Whether you’re considering joining or just want to show your support, we’d love to see you there,” said a spokesperson for Lough Neagh Rescue.

"Finally, please join us in thanking the staff at Eurospar for their support in allowing us this brilliant opportunity,” he said.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice