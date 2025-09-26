Are you fit for it? Lough Neagh Rescue organises information event at Eurospar in Lurgan to help recruit new members
Lough Neagh Rescue has organised a special event to meet the crew and share information on what they do.
The Information Day is this Saturday, 27th September, at Europsar on the Gilpinstown Road (near Lurgan) as part of the Lough Neagh Rescue recruitment drive for new lifeboat volunteers!
- Where: Eurospar, Gilpinstown Road (near Lurgan)
- When: 10:00am – 4:00pm
Ever wondered what it’s like to be part of a lifesaving team? This is your chance to:
- Meet the crew
- Learn what’s involved in volunteering
- See their equipment up close
- Ask questions and hear real stories from the front line
“Whether you’re considering joining or just want to show your support, we’d love to see you there,” said a spokesperson for Lough Neagh Rescue.
"Finally, please join us in thanking the staff at Eurospar for their support in allowing us this brilliant opportunity,” he said.