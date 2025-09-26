Ever fancied joining a vibrant and energetic rescue service which helps save people’s lives?

Lough Neagh Rescue has organised a special event to meet the crew and share information on what they do.

Lough Neagh Rescue is recruiting with special Information Day at Eurospar on Gilpinstown Road, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

The Information Day is this Saturday, 27th September, at Europsar on the Gilpinstown Road (near Lurgan) as part of the Lough Neagh Rescue recruitment drive for new lifeboat volunteers!

Where: Eurospar, Gilpinstown Road (near Lurgan)

When: 10:00am – 4:00pm

Ever wondered what it’s like to be part of a lifesaving team? This is your chance to:

Meet the crew

Learn what’s involved in volunteering

See their equipment up close

Ask questions and hear real stories from the front line

“Whether you’re considering joining or just want to show your support, we’d love to see you there,” said a spokesperson for Lough Neagh Rescue.

"Finally, please join us in thanking the staff at Eurospar for their support in allowing us this brilliant opportunity,” he said.