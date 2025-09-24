Arsonists involved in setting fires at a nature reserve have been told to ‘wise up’ by a campaign group after a number of incidents this week.

Two fires have been officially noted by the NI Fire and Rescue Service at the Craigavon Lakes area but it is understood there were other fires at the reserve.

Fire appliance from NI Fire and Rescue Service. Photo NI World

Firefighters were tasked twice on Tuesday, September 23, firstly at 4.56pm when one fire appliance from Lurgan Fire Station attended Lake Road following reports of ‘rubbish on fire’. Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the blaze which is ‘believed to be deliberate’.

A second incident happened on the same day when firefighters were called to the Lakelands area of Craigavon at 8.20pm following reports of a bush on fire. Firefighters used a beater to extinguish the fire which ‘is believed to be deliberate’.

A spokesperson for Save Craigavon City Park and Lakes said: “Two nights in a row the Fire Brigade has had to be called to the lakes to put out fires that were started deliberately.

"If you see a fire or someone starting a fire, please call 999 immediately. This part of the lakes is a nature reserve and is home to many protected species. Deliberately harming wildlife, especially protected species is a crime!!

"The people responsible need to wise up and take themselves out of our park. Please be vigilant.”

Advice from the NI Fire and Rescue regarding wild fires is:

Avoid using open fires in the countryside. An open fire can easily get out of control.

Extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials properly and don’t throw cigarette ends on the ground or out of car windows.

Only use barbeques in a suitable and safe area and never leave them unattended.

Ensure barbeques are fully extinguished and cold before disposing of their contents.

Don’t leave bottles or glass in woodland or grassland. Take them home or dispose in a waste or recycling bin.

Be considerate in parking vehicles so you don’t impede access for emergency vehicles.

Keep children away from lighters, matches and open fires.

Don’t attempt to tackle fires that can’t be extinguished with a bucket of water – leave the area as quickly as possible.

If you see a fire in the countryside, report it to NIFRS immediately by calling 999. If you see someone setting fires, report it to the PSNI.