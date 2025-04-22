Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Coalisland motorist caught driving with no insurance has lost her licence for six months at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna Tavara, aged 41, from Main Street, was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

She was further fined £75 for having no driving licence.

Dungannon Courthouse | National World

Prosecuting counsel said police stopped the defendant’s vehicle at Bush Road, Dungannon, on March 6 last year.

He said Tavara told police that her husband had “sorted it out” and she thought she was insured.