Coalisland motorist told police she thought her husband had sorted out car insurance

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 11:56 BST
A Coalisland motorist caught driving with no insurance has lost her licence for six months at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court.

Anna Tavara, aged 41, from Main Street, was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

She was further fined £75 for having no driving licence.

Dungannon Courthouse | National WorldDungannon Courthouse | National World
Prosecuting counsel said police stopped the defendant’s vehicle at Bush Road, Dungannon, on March 6 last year.

He said Tavara told police that her husband had “sorted it out” and she thought she was insured.

