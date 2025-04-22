Coalisland motorist told police she thought her husband had sorted out car insurance
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Coalisland motorist caught driving with no insurance has lost her licence for six months at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court.
Anna Tavara, aged 41, from Main Street, was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
She was further fined £75 for having no driving licence.
Prosecuting counsel said police stopped the defendant’s vehicle at Bush Road, Dungannon, on March 6 last year.
He said Tavara told police that her husband had “sorted it out” and she thought she was insured.