Community service for Lisburn man who said he found drugs on the street
Patrick McCaughey, 49, whose address was given as Hill Street, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 26, 2025 charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.
The court heard that on March 3, 2025, police attended an address in relation to a bench warrant. The defendant was subsequently arrested and conveyed to Musgrave Custody Suite.
Whilst in custody, it was stated that the defendant removed an amount of drugs from his trouser pocket and attempted to swallow it.
During interview the defendant confirmed to police the drug was cannabis and he said that he had found it on the street.
Defence told the court the probation had provided a “good” pre-sentence report.
He continued: “The defendant would appreciate that he would benefit from a period of statutory supervision. He is getting his life back on track.
"He has been off drink for 10 months and has re-established contact with his family. He has got more stability in his life now.”
District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked: “He was on his way home, finds cannabis, makes his way home and then the police are there.”
Mr Rafferty ordered the defendant to complete 80 hours of community service.
After passing sentence, Mr Rafferty warned the defendant: “The next time you see cannabis lying in the street, cross to the other side of the road. Don’t pick it up.”