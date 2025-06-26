An archaeological dig in Moira could have made the first discovery of a botanic Hot House in Ireland - and first one built in Europe

A first of its kind archaeological discovery in Ireland is set to be re-buried due to a lack of “substantial” funding.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An historical dig in Moira has already revealed the remains of a castle from as far back as the 17th century, though tests are now being done on a potential ‘Hot House’ find with a possibility it is a first of its kind in Europe.

A councillor has now urged landowners Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) to “urgently intervene” amid an update given to the chamber that time is running out to keep the excavation as an open tourism site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Alan Givan said: ”During the month of June there has been a historical dig team in place at Moira Demesne under the supervision of Queen’s University archaeology department.

Cllr Alan Givan has called on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to make Moira archaeological dig into a tourist attraction. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“They have discovered some very interesting artefacts, small and large. Some very interesting pieces going back to the 17th century and beyond. I wish to put on public record thanks to them. “Thousands of voluntary hours have been spent at the dig. “The problem is, this would be a great tourist attraction and of great interest to children and I thought possibly the site would remain open, but it is to be back filled by the end of this month.

“I believe we still have time to intervene and look at it urgently to perhaps come up with a scheme to fence off this small portion of the park with storyboards and add to our tourist offering for the Moira and greater Lisburn area.”

The castle find has been linked to Sir Arthur Rawdon (1662-1695), who was known as the ‘Father of Irish Gardening’ as a keen botanist who is thought to have built the first Hot House in Europe for growing plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The excavation, which was organised by the Community Archaeology Programme Northern Ireland (CAPNI) and funded by a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, is being undertaken in partnership with LCCC.

Ruairí Ó Baoill an archaeologist with the Centre for Community Archaeology at Queen’s University Belfast is leading the team.

Council CEO, David Burns responded: “I was out at the site to see Ruairí and what he had discovered.

“There is potential that the first Hot House in Ireland has been discovered in the last couple of days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will be some core sampling done that will give further information and clarify that.

“So the team are very excited by what might be in due course.

“There is an offer for members to go to the site and I would suggest you go before Thursday June 26 lunchtime as at that point they will start to fill the holes back in.

“The archaeologists would be keen for us to do some type of interpretation so people who come to Moira Demesne in the future can understand what is under the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To keep it on display, the archaeologists have advised that it would require a substantial investment and they feel there would be insufficient support for that.

“My feeling is it will be covered back in, but I have already tasked a team to find ways to capture the interpretation of the history that is there and celebrate the story.”