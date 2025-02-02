Community Service for woman who failed to pay locksmith after she locked her keys in car
Anita Morgan, aged 32, from The Millrace in Coalisland, was also ordered to make £70 restitution to the injured party.
Morgan was convicted of fraud by making a false representation, namely that she would pay for the service, knowing the representation would make a gain for herself and a loss to another on September 30 last year.
Sentencing Morgan, District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that her behaviour had been disgraceful.
The court heard the defendant had locked her keys in the car and called the injured party to her address who told her he would charge £100 for removing the keys, but reduced the charge to £70 when he saw she had children.
Prosecuting counsel said Morgan told him she had lost her bank card and her phone was not charged, but she would pay him online using her laptop. However when the injured party later checked no payment had been made to his account.
A defence lawyer stressed that the £70 in restitution was in court.
He said the defendant had two children and had trained as a nurse before giving up her employment.
Judge Rafferty said Morgan had lied to the court while giving her evidence, so much so that the lies were almost comical in their ineptitude.