Concern raised for woman who appeared to be intoxicated and was standing in front of traffic, Lisburn court hears

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 13th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
A woman deemed to be a low likelihood of reoffending has been fined for assaulting a police officer and damaging a police vehicle.

Michelle Megaw, 37, whose address was given as Shaws Avenue in Belfast, was sentenced in her absence by Lisburn Magistrates Court.

Most Popular

The court heard that on April 10, 2025 police attended a report from a member of the public who expressed concern about a woman who appeared to be intoxicated standing in front of traffic on the Stewartstown Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defendant was located and was said to be shouting and swearing.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Googleplaceholder image
Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

However, she became agitated in the car and it was reported she broke a panel off the car door.

placeholder image
Read More
Councillor compares alternative burials to the ‘Disappeared’

She also struck a police officer on the face and tried to bite her.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant was “at a local likelihood of reoffending”.

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor imposed a fine of £100, as well as £15 offender’s levy.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice