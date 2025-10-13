Concern raised for woman who appeared to be intoxicated and was standing in front of traffic, Lisburn court hears

A woman deemed to be a low likelihood of reoffending has been fined for assaulting a police officer and damaging a police vehicle.

Michelle Megaw, 37, whose address was given as Shaws Avenue in Belfast, was sentenced in her absence by Lisburn Magistrates Court.

The court heard that on April 10, 2025 police attended a report from a member of the public who expressed concern about a woman who appeared to be intoxicated standing in front of traffic on the Stewartstown Road.

The defendant was located and was said to be shouting and swearing.

However, she became agitated in the car and it was reported she broke a panel off the car door.

She also struck a police officer on the face and tried to bite her.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant was “at a local likelihood of reoffending”.

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor imposed a fine of £100, as well as £15 offender’s levy.