Cookstown man accused of possessing thousands of pounds in criminal property is returned for trial

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 27th Jun 2025, 09:39 BST

A Co Tyrone man has been returned for trial on charges of possessing criminal property.

Ruairi Coyle, aged 47, from Ardboe Road, Cookstown, is accused of possessing criminal property, namely £61,595 and £140.

He faces another charge of possessing criminal property, namely £31,190 and £84,630, and two counts of unlawfully having in his possession cocaine on the same date.

The alleged offences happened on May 19, 2023.

Dungannon Courthouse | Google
Dungannon Courthouse | Google
placeholder image
Coyle replied ‘No’ when asked by the clerk at a preliminary enquiry in Dungannon Magistrates Court if he wished to say anything or make a statement of evidence in relation to the charges before the court.

Prosecuting counsel said the accused had a prima facie case to answer.

Coyle was released on bail of £300 until his arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on September 2.

District Judge Francis Rafferty granted legal aid for one defence counsel.

He told Coyle he was free to go and to return on the day of his arraignment.

