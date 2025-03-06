A Co Tyrone man has been fined after police caught him driving on the M1 while using his mobile phone.

John Anton Conway, aged 31, from Fairhill Road, Cookstown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with using a mobile phone while driving.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on June 10 last year at 3.40pm, police were travelling on the M1 westbound near Moira when they spotted a black Mercedes travelling on lane one.

When police overtook they spotted the driver holding a mobile phone with his right hand with his thumb moving across the screen. When stopped he admitted the offence.

Conway’s barrister, Mr Conor Coulter, said his client, who is single and a father to a four-year-old, is in full time employment in the family arcade business “so he is covering significant mileage during the week”.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan imposed six penalty points on Conway’s licence and ordered him to pay a £235 plus the £15 offender levy.