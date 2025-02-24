Funeral held for Dungannon mum-of-seven who died in two car collision near Cookstown

By Stanley Campbell
Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:57 BST

The funeral has taken place in Dungannon of mother-of-seven Leanne Thomas (nee Carey) who died following a two car collision near Cookstown on Thursday.

A service was held in Dungannon Independent Methodist Church on Sunday for the 43-year-old who lived at Drumreagh Crescent, Newmills.

Ms Thomas was later laid to rest in a private interment in Cottagequin Cemetery.

A death notice said she will be ‘sadly missed and lovingly remembered’ by her entire family circle.

Leanne Thomas whose funeral took place in Dungannon on Sunday afternoon. Credit: PSNI handoutLeanne Thomas whose funeral took place in Dungannon on Sunday afternoon. Credit: PSNI handout
Leanne Thomas whose funeral took place in Dungannon on Sunday afternoon. Credit: PSNI handout

She was a passenger in a Ford Ka which was in collision with a Nissan Note.

The male drivers of both vehicles and a young child who was travelling in the Nissan, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind Thursday’s accident which happened on the main Dungannon-Cookstown Road, close to Old Loughry Road, shortly before 5pm on Thursday, February 20.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and can help detectives, should contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1299 20/02/25.

