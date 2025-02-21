Cookstown crash: police name victim as 43-year-old Leanne Thomas

By Stanley Campbell
Published 21st Feb 2025, 16:34 BST

The woman who died in a two car crash on the main Dungannon-Cookstown Road on Thursday evening has been named by police as Leanne Thomas (nee Carey).

Ms Thomas, aged 43, is understood to be from Newmills, Dungannon, and was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the collision at Old Loughry Road shortly before 5pm.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with the police investigation is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1299 20/02/25. Information can also be provided online here

Leanne Thomas from Newmills, Dungannon, who died at the scene of the collision. Credit: PSNILeanne Thomas from Newmills, Dungannon, who died at the scene of the collision. Credit: PSNI
Leanne Thomas from Newmills, Dungannon, who died at the scene of the collision. Credit: PSNI

Cookstown Councillor Trevor Wilson said: “This is a heartbreaking tragedy which will bring unimaginable distress and grief to the family and friends of this woman. I send my heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved and my thoughts are also with the family and friends of those who were injured”

