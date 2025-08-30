Cookstown man in court accused of damaging windows in town centre pub, the Long Mile Bar
A Cookstown man has been in court accused of damaging windows in a town centre public house.
Benjamin Meredith Brian Shanks, aged 48, from Clare Cottages, is charged with damaging windows in the Long Mile Bar on July 26.
A police constable told Dungannon Magistrates Court she believed she could connect Shanks to the criminal damage charge.
Prosecuting counsel asked for an adjournment to review CCTV footage of the alleged incident.
District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case until October 3.