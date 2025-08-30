Cookstown man in court accused of damaging windows in town centre pub, the Long Mile Bar

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 30th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
A Cookstown man has been in court accused of damaging windows in a town centre public house.

Benjamin Meredith Brian Shanks, aged 48, from Clare Cottages, is charged with damaging windows in the Long Mile Bar on July 26.

Most Popular

A police constable told Dungannon Magistrates Court she believed she could connect Shanks to the criminal damage charge.

Prosecuting counsel asked for an adjournment to review CCTV footage of the alleged incident.

District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case until October 3.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice