Cookstown man jailed for 'drug fuelled' incident arising out of road traffic collision at Coagh

A man who ran off over fields from the scene of a road traffic collision in which people were injured at Coagh was later apprehended in the passenger seat of a car stopped by police in Cookstown, Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Curtis Armstrong, whose address was given as Beechway, Cookstown, was jailed for five months and disqualified from driving for seven years for a series of offences.

These included driving while disqualified, driving while unfit, failing to stop, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, no insurance, failing to provide a specimen, dangerous driving, resisting police, disorderly behaviour, assault on police and taking a car without the consent of the owner on April 1.

District Judge Francis Rafferty also imposed fines totalling £600 on Armstrong, who appeared in court via video link from Maghaberry Prison, and made an immediate warrant.

The court heard the collision happened at approximately 2.45pm in the vicinity of Ballynargan Road, Coagh, and following enquiries Armstrong was arrested at 3.45pm in Cookstown with part of the key fob of the Ford Focus which had been involved in the crash.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant told police to “f**k off” and was arrested and taken to Craigavon Area Hospital, and while being conveyed there he kicked an officer on the knee.

The lawyer said at the hospital he was shouting and swearing and was warned he would be cautioned to which he replied: “Well, go ahead and f**king caution me.”

A defence lawyer described it as a “rash and drug-fuelled” incident, as at the time the defendant was having problems with drugs.