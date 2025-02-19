Cookstown man jailed for thefts from Boots, Falls Pharmacy and Savers stores

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 19th Feb 2025, 17:11 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 17:15 BST

A Co Tyrone man who appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on foot of a bench warrant, has been jailed for four months on dishonesty charges.

Pearse Forgione, aged 30, from Lissan Road in Cookstown, pleaded guilty to three charges of theft from shops in the town – Boots, Falls Pharmacy and Savers – and one of attempted theft.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that items to a total value of £386 were taken from the stores, and asked the court for a compensation order in respect of this amount.

Dungannon Courthouse.Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.

A defence lawyer said Forgione, who the court heard has addiction issues, had “held his hands up to all the charges” and had been in custody for 14-and-a-half weeks.

She pleaded with the court to take into account the time the defendant has already spent in custody.

Passing sentence, District Judge Francis Rafferty said he would not make a compensation order.

