Cookstown man jailed for three months after kicking police officer on left shin

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 15th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
A Co Tyrone man who kicked out at police hitting an officer on the shin during an incident at Cookstown, has been jailed for three months.

Twenty-six-year-old Sean Michael Drumm, whose address was given at Molesworth Street in Cookstown, admitted a charge of assault on police.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday that on July 1 this year, police were attempting to remove the defendant from the MUST Hostel at Molesworth Street, Cookstown, when he kicked out at the officers hitting one on the left shin.

placeholder image
Dungannon Courthouse | Googleplaceholder image
Dungannon Courthouse | Google

District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that Drumm had 18 previous convictions for assault on police.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was presently serving a prison sentence for other matters, and asked not to impose a sentence that would interfere with his release date.

The judge added that the three-month sentence would run concurrently with the prison sentence Drumm is presently serving.

