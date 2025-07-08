Cookstown man pleads not guilty to assaulting female and possessing pregablin
A 29-year-old Cookstown man denied assaulting a female when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.
Pearse McCracken from Sperrin Court in the town, also denied having in his possession the Class C drug pregablin.
The alleged offences relate to May 10 this year.
A lawyer for the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service withdrew a charge of assault thereby causing actual bodily harm for one of common assault.
District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case until July 18 to fix a date for a contest.