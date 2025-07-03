Sperrin Bikers celebrate £2,220 raised in memory of Aidan 'Aidy' Clerkin for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland

By Stanley Campbell
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 16:50 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 16:55 BST
The Sperrin Bikers RC, based in Draperstown, have announce that this year’s charity bike run in memory of Aidan ‘Aidy’ Clerkin has raised an astounding £2,220 to support the life-saving efforts of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

This fantastic achievement highlights the incredible spirit of community and generosity that Aidy’s legacy continues to inspire.

Aidy, a keen motorcyclist, died in a tragic crash which happened on the Lisnamuck Road, Tobermore, in May 2023.

On May 25 this year, bikers from all around gathered to honour Aidy’s passion for motorcycling and the camaraderie that comes with it.

Representatives from Draperstown Bikers visited Air Ambulance NI base and presented a cheque for £2,220 raised in memory of Aidan 'Aidy' Clerkin | Suppliedplaceholder image
Representatives from Draperstown Bikers visited Air Ambulance NI base and presented a cheque for £2,220 raised in memory of Aidan 'Aidy' Clerkin

The ride took participants through scenic countryside, culminating in a celebration at The Market Inn in Draperstown, where stories were exchanged, and memories of Aidy were cherished.

A spokesperson from the Sperrin Bikers RC said: “We're truly thankful to everyone who turned out to ride and contribute. This isn’t just about raising funds, it’s about coming together as a community to celebrate Aidy's life and the joy he brought to us all. The funds we’ve raised will play a crucial role in supporting the Air Ambulance, helping them provide the urgent medical care that can make all the difference in someone’s life.”

Katrina Hughes, area fundraising manager at Air Ambulance NI, conveyed her deep appreciation for the ongoing support.

“We are truly grateful to the Sperrin Bikers and the community for their incredible generosity. Each penny raised will directly support our Helicopter Emergency Medical Service, allowing us to respond rapidly to those in need of emergency medical care. Events like this not only honour Aidy’s memory but also provide vital resources that could save lives in our communities,” she said.

