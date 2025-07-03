Tributes to Moneymore man Alan Keys who spent his days working to help tackle water pollution

Ally, water protector, mentor and friend to farmers, fishers and the environment is the legacy Alan Keys MBE has left behind following his unexpected passing in the early hours of Sunday.

The former farmer whose passion for Lough Neagh, our rivers, biodiversity and the environment, saw him found what would become the Ballinderry Rivers Trust.

Even in retirement, the Moneymore man spent his days working to help tackle water pollution with even King Charles getting a glimpse of his push for solutions when he visited in March.

Alan died aged 78 at Antrim Area Hospital on June 29 surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind wife Libby; children Clare, Helen, David and their spouses; grandchildren Joseph and Tilly, and brothers Henry, Wesley and Bryan.

Alan Keys was founder of Ballinderry River Trust | Shauna Corr

Mark Horton, Chief Executive of the Ballinderry Rivers Trust, said: “This river and Lough Neagh were in his heart, it’s who he was. And right ‘til the very end, he was still talking about what needs to be done.

“I hope we at Ballinderry Rivers Trust can do his legacy proud by continuing the work he started all those years ago and realising his vision, that our rivers will one day be healthy and full of wildlife and that Lough Neagh will be healthy again.”

Chair of the Ulster Angling Federation, Gary Houston, praised Alan’s work with anglers to recognise pollution, improve and stock rivers and encourage new Rivers Trusts.

Alan with Kate Clifford, director of the Rural Community Network | Shauna Corr

He said: “Ulster Angling Federation is sad to hear of the recent passing of our good friend Alan Keys. Such a knowledgeable, capable and friendly gentleman who will be greatly missed in angling circles.”

Sharing her “deepest condolences” to Alan’s family and friends on behalf of Save Our Shores and the Save Lough Neagh Group, Mary O’Hagan, said: “We have lost an ardent conservationist and a strong ally in the fight against pollution and we are the poorer for it.”

The son of Methodist Minister Jack Keys and wife Lila (Elizabeth), Alan was born in Fivemiletown but the family later lived in Portadown, Ballinamallard and Belfast.

In his own words, Alan’s first passion was farming but it was while he was farming poultry in Cookstown that his interest in our river systems, biodiversity and water quality piqued and his attention turned to pollution prevention.

He helped form the Ballinderry River Enhancement Association in 1984 and even after his retirement from consultancy on lakes across NI and Donegal, was still working with farmers, sewage treatment works, companies and DAERA to improve the water quality in our rivers.

In recent years, Alan’s attention turned to novel and affordable approaches to preventing nutrient run-off at the heart of blue-green algae blooms like planting Russian comfrey on farmland near streams and surveying rivers in Lough Neagh’s catchment for pollution issues.

Farm trials by the Water Innovation Network with Dr Lindsay Easson and Professor Jim McAdam through the Ballinderry Rivers Trust and his work checking rivers for signs of pollution saw success, with a reduction in dirty water running from farms and NIEA forming a new team to proactively check for pollution.

Alan’s funeral service will be held at Magherafelt Methodist Church on Thursday, July 3 at 10.30am followed by a private burial. His family has asked for donations in lieu of flowers to www.tenfoundations.org