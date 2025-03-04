Cookstown man who urinated in police cell is ordered to pay cleaning costs

A Cookstown man who urinated in a police cell was fined £100 with a £15 offender’s levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

William Alan Neill, aged 50, who address was given as Crossglebe, was also ordered to pay the PSNI £50 in respect of cleaning costs.

Prosecuting counsel said on September 10, 2023, the defendant was arrested and conveyed to Dungannon custody, where he urinated on a cell floor.

A defence solicitor said Neill had been homeless at the time and living in the Must Hostel.

