Cookstown man who urinated in police cell is ordered to pay cleaning costs
A Cookstown man who urinated in a police cell was fined £100 with a £15 offender’s levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court.
William Alan Neill, aged 50, who address was given as Crossglebe, was also ordered to pay the PSNI £50 in respect of cleaning costs.
Prosecuting counsel said on September 10, 2023, the defendant was arrested and conveyed to Dungannon custody, where he urinated on a cell floor.
A defence solicitor said Neill had been homeless at the time and living in the Must Hostel.