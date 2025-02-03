Cookstown men facing fraud charges related to funding applications to the Ulster-Scots Agency

Three Cookstown men have been in court on dishonesty charges related to submitting funding applications to the Ulster-Scots Agency for tuition for the benefit of Drumnacross LOL 304.

Glen Henry, aged 39, of Old Rectory Court, faces four counts of fraud by false representation in that the particulars were not correct and tutors were not involved in the completion of part 3 of the application as alleged and part 4 included expenditure which was not accurate.

He is also charged with making and supplying articles, namely false invoices and bank statements, in connection with fraud between February 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022.

Nicholas Samuel Barnes, aged 67, from Clare Lane, faces three charges of aiding and abetting fraud by false representation between the same dates.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Both cases were adjourned until March 12 for pre-sentence reports.

The case of Lee Rodger Henry, aged 42, of Mackenny Road, who is charged with fraud by false representation, was adjourned until February 5 following a defence application.