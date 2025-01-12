Cookstown motorist was spotted driving BMW on the wrong side of the road, Dungannon court hears

Police on mobile patrol in Cookstown spotted a BMW car being driven on the wrong side of the road, Dungannon Magistrates Court has been told.

Dermot Hamilton, aged 49, from Linen Gate in Cookstown, was fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy and disqualified from driving for 14 months for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Prosecuting counsel said on December 7 last, police were on patrol at Fountain Road in the town when they saw a BMW being driven on the wrong side of the road and they stopped the vehicle.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
The lawyer said police noticed a strong smell of intoxicating liquor coming from the car and the defendant later provided an evidential specimen of 85 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Defence lawyer Craig Patton asked the court to give Hamilton credit for his early plea.

Mr Patton said the defendant is embarrassed and apologises to the court for his actions on this occasion.

He said the defendant had been at a family friend’s house following a bereavement, but does not put that forward as an excuse.

The lawyer said Hamilton lives on his own and cares for his mother who, he said, would be more impacted by the driving disqualification.

He said he formerly worked as a taxi driver but was now in receipt of benefits.

Imposing the penalities, District Judge Francis Rafferty noted that Hamilton had a previous matter for a similar offence which was just outside the 10-year limit.

The judge told Hamilton there would be no taxi driving for 14 months.

