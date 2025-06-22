Court hears shoplifting pair have 'left Ballymena for Romania due to safety concerns'

A man and woman who have admitted shoplifting in Ballymena have left the town for Romania "due to safety concerns," a court has heard.

Nicolae Lacatus (44) and Gabriella Lacatus (45), of the same address in Ballymena, stole goods worth £115 including six pairs of men's trainers from Lidl in Ballymena on February 9 this year and they also had a holdall for use in theft.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday where the barrister said they were not present.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he had given them permission to attend through a video link from their solicitor's office.

"In the interim they have left for Romania due to safety concerns," said the barrister, adding that guilty pleas have been entered.

The judge said if the court had been told of the development they could have cancelled an interpreter who had "attended at public expense".

The defence said it was unclear as to when the defendants may return.

The case was adjourned to July 3 and the judge said: "If they are not here without good reason then they run the risk of an arrest warrant".