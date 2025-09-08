The case against a Co Armagh man, facing 108 charges including the sexual assault of a child and possessing indecent photos of a child, involves ‘voluminous’ papers, a court has heard.

Christopher Anderson, aged 40, of no fixed abode but formerly of Lawrence Square, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

Anderson was extradited from the Netherlands in August this year. The offences allegedly happened between 2013 and 2020. Anderson had failed to comply with court bail in 2020 and a warrant was issued then for his arrest.

He faces 108 charges in total including inciting the sexual assault of a child, two counts of attempting to incite another to take an indecent photo of a child and 16 charges of distributing indecent photos of a child.

He is also charged with 63 counts of possessing an indecent photo or pseudo photo of a child, 11 counts of making indecent photos of a child and three counts of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

He is also charged with five counts of possessing extreme pornographic images, six counts of causing a child to watch sex acts and one charge of incitement to distribute indecent photos.

Defence barrister, Mr Jonathan Browne, instructed by Owen Beattie Solicitors, said his client has one case before Craigavon Crown Court.

“That's a dated case. He fled the jurisdiction and a warrant of arrest was issued. That was executed two weeks ago.

"He has one crown court case before Craigavon at the minute. This case is going through the system,” said the barrister. He revealed Mr Beattie had contacted the PPS asking the status of this case as he hadn’t been returned to the crown court in this case. He also asked for papers.

The PPS directing officer is on leave and was asked to contact Case Preparation but has yet to receive a reply, the court heard.

He also revealed they had not been informed that Anderson was due before the court on Friday morning.

Mr Browne said his client faces 108 charges in this case, adding Mr Beattie had been told there will be ‘voluminous papers’ and a ‘full box’ of papers.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan adjourned the case for review on September 19.