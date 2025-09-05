The countdown is on until the new Wilson’s Centra and filling station opens at Carn near Portadown.

Wilson's Centra Carn said: “Just 11 days to go until we open the doors to your brand-new store — complete with Huge Hot & Cold Deli Counters, Frank & Honest Coffee, 24 hour fuel pumps & much more!

"The tarmac is going down, and things are taking shape fast. The shop fitters are working hard to make our vision come to life inside.”

"Our Launch Day is Tuesday 16th September.”