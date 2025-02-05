“The man’s in considerable difficulty” said a Craigavon judge taking pity on a defendant who had back pain and self-medicated with cannabis.

Stuart John Bower, aged 48, from Meadowbrook, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possessing the Class B drug cannabis.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

A prosecutor told the court that on October 22 last year at 2.38pm, police went to an address at Meadowbrook to conduct inquiries ‘at that stage’ about a package that had been intercepted by Royal Mail.

"While conducting inquiries at the front door with the defendant, police detected what they suspected to be the smell of cannabis,” said the prosecutor, adding that Bower admitted to having cannabis on the property. He then produced three grams of cannabis and admitted possession.

Bower’s lawyer said his client has arthritis on his spine and is in “a considerable amount of pain”.

“He suffered an accident in 2007 and has been living with this condition for quite some time now,” he told the court.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan calculated that three grams would make around 15 ‘individual hits’ of cannabis. He noted Bower’s medical condition but suggested he see his GP instead.

"There are other avenues open rather than this,” said the district judge.

“If you do this again, the penalty of the court will have to increase.” he told Bower.

He said he took into account Bower’s physical presentation and that he was unable to sit through the proceedings.

"The man’s in considerable difficulty. I can see it from here. I am going to reduce the fine down accordingly,” said District Judge Ranaghan, fining Bower £100 plus the £15 offender levy.