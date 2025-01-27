Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the youngest female funeral directors in NI has just opened up a new business in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Lisa Davidson (37) grew up in Castlecaulfied, the eldest of three. Just before Christmas, having worked with Poots and Sons in Portadown as well as another Funeral Director in Dungannon, Lisa has set up her own business in the Co Armagh town.

Lisa Davidson of Davidson Funeral Services in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Lisa started working as a care assistant after school, gaining ‘invaluable experience providing compassionate care’.

"The satisfaction of making a difference in the lives of others was something that resonated deeply with me,” she said, vowing to dedicate her life to helping others through difficult times.

She went on to study at the University of Ulster gaining a BSc in Consumer Studies and in 2018 took on a new challenge as a Funeral Arranger at Holmes of Dungannon marking the beginning of her journey into the funeral industry.

Lisa says she quickly discovered a ‘profound passion for helping families navigate the complexities of loss and grief’. She says her ‘empathetic

nature, combined with strong organizational skills’ made her an ‘invaluable member of the team’.

However, Lisa’s ambition didn’t stop there. In November 2021, she took the next step in her career by becoming the one of the first females in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area to work as a Funeral Director, starting at Joseph Poots and Sons.

"This role provided the perfect opportunity to further hone my skills, taking on greater responsibility and offering families the care and support they needed during one of the most challenging times of their lives,” she said.

It was then Lisa decided to move her family of four girls to Portadown in 2023. Settling into the area has been smooth sailing for Lisa with a very welcoming community in Portadown making her feel at home.

Lisa felt it time to expand and become an independent Funeral Director. She believes she can offer a ‘more affordable, yet equally compassionate and professional service to families in need’. Davidson Funeral Service was established in December 2024 in Hanover Street Portadown.

Lisa said: "Davidson Funeral Services is proud to offer a wide range of funeral packages designed to suit all budgets, ensuring that families receive the care they deserve, no matter their financial situation,” said Lisa.

"Davidson Funeral Service stands out not only for its compassionate approach but also for the wide variety of services it offers.

"For families seeking an alternative to traditional church services, it offers a tranquil and peaceful funeral home setting. This alternative space provides a serene environment for families to say their goodbyes, with wake facilities and refreshments available to further support loved ones during this difficult time.”

They also offer a skilled masonry team that specialises in both restoration and the creation of new memorials. They also offer a beautiful range of flowers, selected to convey messages of love and remembrance.

"Being a woman in the funeral services industry offers an opportunity to connect with families on a more personal level. I understand the importance of listening, offering guidance, and providing a calming presence during times of grief. These qualities, paired with my dedication to professionalism, have allowed me to build trust with the families of Portadown."

For more information contact Davidson Funeral Services or call 07535361643.