Top NI aero-seating firm is flying high after landing a major deal with Aer Lingus with fabulous new business class seats.

Thompson Aero Seating, based in Portadown, announced its latest project with Irish-flag carrier, Aer Lingus which has just taken delivery of its first two of six Airbus A321XLR aircraft.

A spokesperson for Thompson Aero Seating said: “Until recently, long-haul flights have been the domain of twin-aisle, wide-body aircraft but the A321XLR introduces the possibility of flying up to 11 hours on more sustainable, more efficient, single-aisle, narrow-body aircraft.

With the possibility of so much time spent sitting in the cabin, Aer Lingus foresaw a need to provide seats designed for ultimate relaxation and comfort.

Portadown-based Thompson Aero Seating was selected to provide its renowned Vantage seats. These offer incredible comfort, privacy and luxury, including transforming into fully flat beds.

Thompson Aero Seating worked closely with Aer Lingus, and London-based design house, Factorydesign, to create and customise the perfect seat that will appeal to Aer Lingus’ passengers through the provision of a bold look that embodies the airline’s dynamic brand.

Philip Howe, Head of Sales & Commercial, Thompson Aero Seating, says: “We are delighted to see our County-Armagh designed, certified and manufactured seats taking pride of place on the newest aircraft within the fleet of the Irish flag-carrier.”

Over the coming months, Thompson will deliver 16 luxury business-class seats for each of Aer Lingus’ A321XLR aircraft. The seats are arranged in a configuration that provides rows where passengers can sit as couples, and with rows of ‘throne’ seats, where passengers can sit royally by themselves. In their flat position, the seats offer a bed-length of at least 6 feet 7 inches and a generous width of 22.2 inches.

Philip Howe said: “We have worked with Aer Lingus for over a decade and are currently the sole supplier of all its business-class seats. This exciting new project has given us the opportunity to further cement the relationship, which is great for Thompson, Aer Lingus, and for Northern Ireland.”