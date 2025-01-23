Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hostelry which has had a footprint in Lurgan for almost 175 years is reopening as JP’s at the Railway Bar this weekend.

The Railway Bar has been run by Noel Liggett and family for decades. Recently he handed over the reigns to James French who owned the Master McGrath Bar, formerly known as JP’s, in Lurgan.

James has been busy since before Christmas renovating the bar while running the Off Sales next door. It was announced that the newly refurbished bar is due to open on Saturday.

A popular spot at the corner of William Street and Brownlow Terrace, the Railway Bar has always been a friendly spot attracting great bands. It also had a restaurant.

Historically, when the railway arrived in Lurgan in 1841 this proved a boost for Lurgan. It is believed the Railway Hotel was built around 1850 with the owner recorded as Edward Murray in the 1860’s.