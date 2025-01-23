New bar, JPs at the Railway, set to open in Lurgan

By Carmel Robinson
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 14:57 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 16:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A hostelry which has had a footprint in Lurgan for almost 175 years is reopening as JP’s at the Railway Bar this weekend.

The Railway Bar has been run by Noel Liggett and family for decades. Recently he handed over the reigns to James French who owned the Master McGrath Bar, formerly known as JP’s, in Lurgan.

James has been busy since before Christmas renovating the bar while running the Off Sales next door. It was announced that the newly refurbished bar is due to open on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A popular spot at the corner of William Street and Brownlow Terrace, the Railway Bar has always been a friendly spot attracting great bands. It also had a restaurant.

JPs at the Railway, formerly known as The Railway Bar, is due to open on Saturday night. It is situated at William Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh.JPs at the Railway, formerly known as The Railway Bar, is due to open on Saturday night. It is situated at William Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh.
JPs at the Railway, formerly known as The Railway Bar, is due to open on Saturday night. It is situated at William Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Historically, when the railway arrived in Lurgan in 1841 this proved a boost for Lurgan. It is believed the Railway Hotel was built around 1850 with the owner recorded as Edward Murray in the 1860’s.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice