A 24-year-old man, accused of stealing Buckfast from a Lurgan bar and chasing a 9-year-old child with a metal pole, has been refused bail.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Lee Harvey, aged 24, from Drumbeg, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison for the bail application.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National World

-

He is accused of various charges relating to a number of alleged incidents in Lurgan on December 10 last year including assault, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, theft, four counts of criminal damage, three counts of assaulting police and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey’s barrister Mr Damien Halleron said his client hadn’t applied for bail before though he has been in custody for six months.

A PSNI officer opposed bail, saying the defendant presented a risk of further offending and failure to comply with bail conditions.

She told the court that on December 10 last year at around 2.20pm, police were tasked after reports that two bottles of Buckfast valued at £20 were stolen from The Stables Bar in Lurgan.

Police were shown CCTV footage and recognised the suspect. It was reported that a window had been smashed and flower pots damaged outside the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, at 4.06pm, police were flagged down by a woman who claimed the defendant had smashed her neighbour’s window and had ‘chased her nine-year-old with a metal pole in his hand’ from the green area in Taghnevan along the path to her home.

The police officer told the court that the woman’s father was driving towards Richmond Drive and spotted the defendant.

“He confronted the defendant, while remaining in his car, about chasing his granddaughter. The complainant alleged the defendant swung and punched the passenger side of his car,” said the officer.

The man parked his vehicle beside the police vehicle and another neighbour claimed a man, matching the description of the defendant, had ‘used a concrete slab and smashed the front windscreen of his vehicle’. Police found the defendant nearby and arrested him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While in custody, police were trying to remove a necklace from the defendant and while in the cell the defendant became very violent towards police, biting on one constable’s hand causing significant damage to his hand,” she said, adding Harvey has 14 breaches of bail and 16 bench warrants.

Harvey’s barrister, Mr Halleron, said: "He has now done the maximum sentence he could serve summarily (in the magistrates court).”

He pointed out there had been no decision from the Public Prosecution Service as to whether the case was to stay in the magistrates court or be elevated to the Crown Court. “If it stays summarily he is time served now.” Mr Halleron said Harvey had used his time “productively” in prison and worked as an orderly.

“He did have an issue with drugs and alcohol before he went into prison. He has stabilised himself to the point where he feels he can convince a court at this stage that he can be released on bail,” said Mr Halleron, adding that Harvey has denied all the offences.

A prosecutor sought four weeks for a decision.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan refused bail, however he said he would allow a change of circumstances if a decision has not been taken as to jurisdiction by June 27.