“This is a tragic case and a difficult case,” a judge said as he sent a Co Armagh man for trial charged with causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

Thomas William James McCrory, aged 40, from Pinebank, Tullygally, Craigavon appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court for a Preliminary Enquiry.

A single charge of causing grievous bodily injury to a man by dangerous driving on a road, namely the Kinnego Embankment, Lurgan, on July 18, 2022, was put to the defendant, who said he understood the charge.

A prosecutor said, based on the papers before the court, there is a prima facie case to answer – which was not disputed by McCrory’s barrister.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had read the papers and “there is indeed a prima facia case”.

“This is a tragic case and a difficult case for both the complainant and Mr McCrory,” he said.

McCrory was released on £300 bail to appear at Craigavon Crown Court on September 19.