Ever fancied joining the emergency services and saving lives? Lough Neagh Coastguard Rescue Team is recruiting.

The team is hosting an open night at their base at Kinnego Marina offering you a chance to join the Emergency Services and help your local community.

Lough Neagh Coastguard is based at Kinnego Marina, Oxford Island, near Lurgan, Co Armagh.

If you live locally to the Coastguard Station, which is based at Oxford Island near Lurgan, then this is the job for you. You could help to save lives on the water.

"All training in water rescue, critical care, First Aid and lost and missing persons is given.

This is a voluntary role, but one that carries real responsibility and offers the chance to make a difference in your community. No previous experience is required – just commitment, a willingness to learn, and the ability to respond when called.

If you are keen on volunteering please drop down to the Open Night at Lough Neagh Coastguard team at Kinnego Marina on Thursday evening, August 21 between 8-9pm.