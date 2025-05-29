Craigavon man to stand trial accused of causing grievous bodily harm to another man

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 29th May 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 08:36 BST

A Co Armagh man, accused of causing grievous bodily harm to another man, has been sent for trial.

Darren Murray, aged 41, from Meadowbrook, Craigavon, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a Preliminary Enquiry.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.
-

He is facing a single charge of unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm to a man on March 26, 2023.

After the charge was put to Murray a Prosecutor submitted there was a prima facie case to answer. There were no contrary submissions from his barrister Mr David McKeown.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had read enough of the papers to convince him there was a prima facie case.

Murray declined to say anything in relation to the charge nor offered any written evidence.

He was sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court with arraignment on June 26. He was released on court bail of £300.

Murray is banned from having any contact, in any form, with the complainant in the case.

