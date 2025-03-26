Craigavon man was caught driving without insurance for a third time, court hears
William Robert Brown, aged 51, from Westacres, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court also charged with having no driving licence.
-
-
On December 9 last year, police stopped a red Ford Fiesta on Kiln Lane, Lurgan driven by the defendant.
Checks showed Brown’s licence as ‘stopped’ due to a driving ban in 2020.
The district judge noted this was Brown’s third conviction for not having insurance.
Brown’s barrister, Ms Ciara Ennis, said it wasn’t a case that there was no insurance but rather the insurance was invalid as he never reapplied for his driving licence.
Ms Ennis told the court that Brown still has yet to reapply for his licence.
Brown was fined £300 for the no insurance charge and banned from driving for four weeks. For having no licence he was fined £50 plus the £15 offender levy.