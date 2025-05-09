Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Co Armagh man may be dead, Craigavon Magistrates Court has heard as his solicitor says he has been missing for more than a year.

Jason Hughes, also known as Anthony Joseph James Hughes, aged 27, of no fixed abode in Belfast is facing a charge of stealing headphones valued at £147,97 from the O2 Shop in The Meadows Shopping Centre in Portadown on February 8, 2023.

Jason Hughes, who has links to Craigavon and Belfast, has been missing since April, 2024. PSNI say he could be anywhere in Northern Ireland. Picture: released by PSNI

His solicitor, Ms Siún Downey, said the matter was before Craigavon Magistrates Court again for an update on Mr Hughes’ whereabouts.

She said there had been multiple media and PSNI appeals looking for him.

The PSNI has said that Mr Hughes, who has links to Craigavon, Co Armagh and Belfast, has been missing since April, 2024. Police say he could be anywhere in Northern Ireland and have asked people to check empty buildings and sheds in an attempt to find him.

"I think the reality is that he is no longer with us. He was released from prison and has never touched his benefits nor his bank account.

"It would be extremely out of character for Mr Hughes to have even evaded the attention of the police for this long,” Ms Downey said.

"I am in Your Worship’s hands on how you wish to deal with this matter. I think the reality is that unfortunately Mr Hughes has passed away,” the solicitor said.

District Judge Natasha Fitzimmons asked if he was a man who normally lived in this jurisdiction. Ms Downey responded: “He's from Legahory. I have represented him for the entirety of my career and another person in my practice before that. He is well known to police and the court system.

"I could say this is the longest since Mr Hughes has been aged 10 that he hasn’t appeared before the courts,” she said.

The district judge said the prosecution is ‘still live’ until the prosecution confirm with police.

“Obviously, very sadly, if it is the case that he has passed, you would imagine there would be some formal indication of that that police could check.”

Ms Downey explained that Mr Hughes is categorised as a missing person. “But having spoken with the family and police, I think that is the line of thinking. It would be extremely out of character for this man not to have touched his benefits and he has no access to any other funds.”

The district judge suggested adjourning the case for six weeks for checks to be done by police again. “And also for the prosecution to consider what they want to do going forward,” she said.

The case was adjourned until June 18.

Jason Hughes has not been seen since Friday, April 26.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 4 inches tall, of slim build, with short fair/ blond hair and blue eyes.

The PSNI said: “If you have seen Jason or have any information on his whereabouts, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please make contact with police on 101 and quote reference 830 03/08/24.”

In earlier appeals, police said Jason also has links to Coleraine and Lurgan as well as connections in all areas of Northern Ireland.