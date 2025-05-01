Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Co Armagh lobby group is logging pot holes and road issues directly with the Department for Infrastructure saying it is disillusioned with local politicians.

Frustrated at the inaction of the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and the lack of response from many local politicians, the group, which is focussing on the roads between Lurgan and Derrytrasna, has been logging complaints directly to the Department.

Just one of the many photos taken of roads in dreadful condition in Co Armagh.

The group set up a Facebook page which has already been flooded with images of potholes, cracks in many roads and poor road maintenance generally.

“Plastering over cracks is not solving the problem and a waste of tax payer’s money,” said one group member who is ‘sick of a paper thin response’ from the authorities.

In a post on the The Road from Lurgan to Derrytrasna Facebook page regarding the Wolf Island area, the group said: “For the past 4 years I've reported this entire area. From entering the Derrymacash Road off Kinnego Embankment to the Derryadd Y, the road is an absolute disgrace and has been neglected by your voted and now elected councillors!”

While Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council does not have responsibility for the condition and repair of roads, councillors share complaints from constituents with the DfI and Roads Service pays regular visits to Council meetings where local councillors can share issues. Responsibility for road maintenance and repairs is that of the Roads Service which is under the Department for Infrastructure.

The lobby group believes the road from the Wolf Island area to Derryadd needs resurfacing immediately but ‘not more plaster on top of another’.

They have produced photos which showcase how the road has been poorly repaired. The group insists it must be ‘dug up, repaired correctly and sealed’.

The group said HGV vehicles as well as cars have been spotted driving in the middle of the road in the 30mph zone to avoid potholes and height differences.

They have called on the DfI Minister Liz Kimmins to meet with them and asked why country roads are not getting any attention.

“Department for Infrastructure, you're accountable for the butcher jobs that either your own or contractors do on our roads. The workmanship is questionable.

"As a child we're taught if a job is worth doing, it's worth doing well. Obviously not applicable to government bodies,” said the group calling for immediate action on this dangerous stretch of road.

The Facebook page organised by the group has become very popular with people sharing their images of poorly mended potholes and dangerous cracks in the road – many not yet repaired.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “The department is currently evaluating the Derrymacash Road for a potential resurfacing scheme, however there are significant engineering challenges along this road due to underlying ground conditions which will increase the complexity and cost of any improvement works, with any scheme dependant on resources and budget allocations.

"Roads within the Derrymacash area are regularly inspected in line with the Department’s Limited-Service maintenance policy. Any potholes meeting the intervention criteria will be passed to our contractor for repair,” he said.

"The public can report potholes via the NIDirect website at nidirect.gov.uk/services/report-pothole-or-other-surface-defect ” he said.