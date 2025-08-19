Craigavon robbery accused allegedly threatened Vivo shop staff with a hammer

A man accused of robbery at a shop in Craigavon allegedly threatened staff with a hammer, a court has been told.

Lisburn Magistrates Court also heard claims that Steven Lacumber snatched a total of £900 from the two tills at the Vivo store in Craigavon at the weekend.

Appearing in the dock on Monday, Lacumber, whose address was listed as Limefield Rise in Craigavon, was charged with three offences including robbery, possession of a hammer with intent to commit robbery and common assault, all relating to Saturday, August 16 this year.

A detective constable told the court that it was around 10.30am on Saturday when a masked man armed with a hammer, walked into the shop in the Drumgor area of Craigavon.

Raising the hammer above his head as though to strike, the male pushed a shop assistant to the ground and snatched approximately £50 from the first till, the officer told the court.

The detective said that approaching the second till and again raising the hammer above his head, the masked robber snatched around £850 before fleeing from the shop.

Lacumber was arrested a short time later and although he had changed his clothing, the detective said comparing his build and gait to that of the robber: “I believe he was involved”.

The defendant was arrested and during formal police interviews, he denied involvement but the court heard that a sum of cash was found during searches.

Objecting to bail, the officer said he was concerned about further offending and the potential risk of flight, revealing that Lacumber has an outstanding arrest warrant for robbery in the Republic of Ireland.

Lacumber’s defence solicitor argued that the defendant was even less likely to abscond given the fact that if he crosses the border, he can be arrested.

District Judge Rosie Watters said that in her view “there are further enquiries to be made so I’m going to refuse bail”.

She added: “I’m concerned that he won’t turn up for trial and that he could commit further offences.”

Lacumber was remanded into custody and the case was adjourned to September 12.