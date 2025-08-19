Birches Vintage & Classic Car Club hands over £18,000 to NI Children’s Hospice

The Birches Vintage & Classic Car Club has once again shifted into top gear for charity, raising an impressive £18,000 for NI Children’s Hospice through its popular annual Big Country Night.

Held at Portadown’s Seagoe Hotel in March, this year’s event delivered another unforgettable evening of top-tier country music and community spirit.

With a strong demand for tickets and a bumper raffle packed with fantastic prizes, the big night proved to be a resounding success – both in entertainment and impact.

The club has been a steadfast supporter of the NI Children’s Hospice since 2014 and this year’s contribution brings its total donations to an incredible £127,906, solidifying its legacy as one of Hospice’s most dedicated community fundraisers.

John Wilson, chair of Birches Vintage & Classic Car Club presents a £18,000 to Joan McQuitty from the Northern Ireland Childrens Hospice. Included are Lord Mayor, Alderman Stephen Moutray, who hosted the reception; Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart, MLA Jonathan Buckley and menbers of Birches Vintage & Classic Car Club. Picture: Geoffrey Cousins / ABC Borough Council.

John Wilson MBE, Chair of the Birches Vintage & Classic Car Club, said: “We’ve been proud supporters of the NI Children’s Hospice for over a decade, and we’re thrilled to keep that tradition going.

"A lot of effort goes into organising this night – from booking performers to selling tickets and sourcing raffle prizes – but it’s all worth it when we see the community come together and raising vital funds for such a meaningful cause.

"Thank you to everyone who contributed, attended, and helped make this year’s Big Country Night another huge success.”

Conal Duffy, NI Hospice chief income officer, added: “We’re incredibly thankful to the Birches Vintage & Classic Car Club for their continued generosity, and to all who donated.

"Their unwavering support helps us provide specialist care for thousands of babies, children, and young people across Northern Ireland each year. It’s because of community champions like them that we can continue our vital work.”