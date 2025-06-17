Craigavon woman, with 'significant' record for dishonesty offences, given suspended jail term for stealing £50

A Craigavon woman, who stole £50 as she was ‘too embarrassed to seek help’, failed to carry out Probation and was given a suspended jail term.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elizabeth Henry, aged 52, from Drumgor Heights, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

She faced two charges of breaching a Community-based order after being convicted of theft and fraud by false representation on July 17 last year. She had been ordered to complete a Combination Order, attending Probation and carrying out 70 hours of Community Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry’s barrister said her client had been the victim of a serious assault last August and was unable to engage with the Combination Order.

"As a result of the assault she suffered a serious deterioration in her mental health. Her brother passed away in February of this year and she struggled to cope with that,” said the barrister, adding the defendant suffers from epilepsy and has a gash on her head due to a recent seizure.

The barrister admitted Henry hadn’t really engaged with Probation. A Probation officer said it was their view the Combination Order be revoked.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Miss Henry has, for various reasons, not been able to comply with that Order.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The barrister admitted Henry has a relevant record with more thab 30 dishonesty offences. She revealed that there was a gap in offending until the last incident as she had managed to get her addiction issues under control.

"I’m instructed she has been abstinent from drugs for three years,” she said with no suggestion she relapsed. The barrister said the defendant had experienced financial difficulties and was “too embarrassed to seek any assistance”.

"The pressure of that seems to have gotten the better of her and she reverted to her old ways. She has always been clear with me that she doesn’t want to excuse her behaviour and in her pre-sentence report she did express shame and remorse for her actions.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said Henry had a significant record for dishonesty offences, adding: “I am going to put Miss Henry to the test. I know the theft in this matter was around £50.”

He revoked the Order, sentencing Henry to eight months in prison suspended for 18 months for theft and a concurrent prison term of four months for the fraud charge.