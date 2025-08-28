Defence barrister seeks extra time in case of Craigavon man accused of terror charges

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 28th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
The defence barrister in the case of a Co Armagh man accused of terrorism offences has asked for an adjournment.

Sean Patrick Martin, aged 41, from Carrigart Manor, Craigavon, was due before Craigavon Magistrates Court for a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) and an application for a bail variation.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.placeholder image
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

He faces two charges including collecting or making a record of information likely to useful to terrorists and publishing or communicating information about a PSNI officer which is likely to be of use to terrorists on July 6, 2023.

Martin’s barrister, Mr Andrew Moriarty, said: “We wouldn’t be in a position to deal with the committal today but as it transpires, on the back of certain representations made last week by the police officer, there is further material that we wish to put before the court.

"We are not in a position to do so today,” he said, asking that the case be taken to September 10 for the bail variation.

