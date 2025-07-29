A deliver driver, who found an iPhone 13 in the toilets at McDonald’s, is ordered to pay the victim compensation, a court hears.

Marian Siladi, aged 52, of Dill Avenue, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with stealing a mobile phone worth £1395.36.

McDonald's Lurgan, Co Armagh. Image: Google

The victim told police that his phone had gone missing on Boxing Day last year when he was in McDonald’s in Lurgan. He revealed he had left his iPhone 13 in the toilets at around 8pm.

CCTV footage showed the defendant was the only suspect to leave the toilets. He was spotted with a Just Eat delivery bag and was identified by police via the registration on his car.

Siladi made full admissions in interview. A Prosecutor said police are asking for compensation for the full amount which is £1395.36.

Siladi’s barrister Mr David McKeown, instructed by McCourt McGlone Solicitors, explained his client, who works as a delivery driver, "very foolishly found a phone and thought he would just keep it”.

"He realises he shouldn’t have done that. He then panicked when he was approached by the injured party. Thankfully he came to his senses thereafter and fully cooperated with police,” said Mr McKeown.

The barrister said that while his client pleaded guilty to stealing the phone and is willing to pay compensation there were issues over the value.

He explained the phone was on a contract and part of that contract had been paid off already. Compensation had been estimated at £774.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan described it as an "opportunistic” theft. Siladi was fined £500 plus the £15 Offender Levy and ordered to pay £774 in compensation.