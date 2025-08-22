Desertmartin man facing cocaine charges is returned for trial at Londonderry Crown Court
Conor Mallon, aged 30, from Cherryvale Avenue in Desertmartin, near Magherafelt, is accused of possessing the Class A drug cocaine; possessing the drug with intent to supply, and supplying the drug to another.
The alleged offences happened on December 20 last year.
Mallon spoke to confirm that he understood the nature of the charges against him.
When asked by the court clerk during a preliminary enquiry at Magherafelt Magistrates Court, if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges, the deendant replied "no”.
He also replied “no” when asked if he wished to submit a written statement of evidence.
Deputy District Judge Archer said he was satisfied that there is a prima facie case to answer.
Mallon was released, on personal bail of £500, and returned for arraignment at Londonderry Crown Court sitting on September 15.