The sales director of a Northern Ireland motorhome business was clocked speeding at 104mph on the M1, Craigavon court has heard.

Samuel Thompson, aged 29, from Drumnabreeze Road, Donaghcloney, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to the charge via his solicitor Mr Patrick Higgins from Donnelly and Wall Solicitors.

A general view of the M1. Picture: Google

The court heard that on November 15 last year at 11.45am, police were conducting speed checks on the M1 motorway in the Junction 12 area and spotted an Audi travelling westbound in lane 2 travelling ‘considerably faster’ than other vehicles. Police clocked it travelling at 104mph with the speed limit being 70mph.

A prosecutor said the Audi “was observed to remain considerably over the limit before it was stopped by police”. The defendant was the driver.

Mr Higgins said his client runs the family business with this father selling motorhomes in the Lisburn area. He said his licence is “essential” as he travels around 25,000 miles per year delivering motorhomes “as far as Dublin and throughout the north”.

The solicitor said Thompson had taken his father’s car and he was late for a business meeting. “He didn’t realise what speed he was actually at,” said Mr Higgins, adding that the defendant normally drives a van to work.

"He is fully aware of the court’s view of a significant speed and his licence is very much in jeopardy,” he said, adding Thompson said he is in a position to pay any fines from the court.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said normally a speed above 100mph on the motorway results in an automatic disqualification as “it is dangerous”.

"That speed is a danger to you and, more importantly, other road users,” he said.

He said it was because of Mr Higgins’ intervention that Thompson didn’t receive a driving ban. He gave the defendant six penalty points.

"That puts you fairly close to an automatic disqualification anyway which is perhaps the best safety mechanism for you to observe the speed limits,” he said.

The district judge also said there would be a fine. “Again I shall apply some additional credit as he has gone to the bother of employing you (the solicitor) and will no doubt have a bill to pay.”

He was fined £185 plus the £15 offender levy.