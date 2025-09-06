A man has been fined and banned from the roads for two months for driving without insurance.

Philip Gerard McCullough, 65, whose address was given as Killeaton Crescent in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday August 28.

The court heard that on June 19, 2025 at 10.30am, police on patrol at Kingsway in Dunmurry carried out checks on a vehicle which was being driven by the defendant.

The checks showed there was no valid insurance for the vehicle, however the defendant produced an insurance certificate.

Further checks showed the insurance policy had been cancelled by the insurance company on June 10, 2025.

A defence lawyer told the court it was a “genuine mistake”.

He said: “He had insurance in place and contacted Axa to change the date the payment was taken. He got a confirmation email about the change but missed it. The money wasn’t in the account and the policy was cancelled. It was a genuine mistake.

"He cooperated with police fully at the scene and genuinely believed it was insured. He took out another policy on the spot.”

The lawyer continued: "He suffers from a number of health complaints. He was medically retired from the Post Office due to heart problems.

"The loss of his driving licence will have an effect on his mobility. The consequences of this will affect him and those around him.”

District Judge Rosie Watters, who noted that the defendant already had six penalty points on his driving licence, disqualified the defendant from driving for two months. She also imposed a fine of £250, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.